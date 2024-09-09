News & Insights
iGaming, also known as online gambling, is the term used to describe the activity of placing bets on the outcome of games, events, or other activities through the internet, including various forms of gambling, such as casino games, poker, bingo, sports betting, lottery and fantasy sports. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 6.46%, resulting in a projected market volume of $133 billion by 2029, according to Statista.
These are the latest trends in iGaming, highlighting which companies are driving innovation and the next big markets expected to legalize sports betting and/ or online casinos.
Fintech and banking institutions are taking cues from iGaming platforms, which are adept at using gamification techniques to keep users engaged and invested. Incorporating challenges, progress tracking and rewards for fintech and banking activities can significantly enhance user engagement, Forbes explains.
Martin Rand, CEO of Pactum AI
How can we regulate AI in a meaningful way?
The most important thing we need to recognize is that AI can only meaningfully be regulated where AI is flourishing as an industry. If America and other democracies decide to overregulate to the extent that we fall behind in the global AI race, then it doesn’t mean we’ll have less AI in our own future to benefit from. Worse, it will mean we have AI that was developed without our values and public interests taken into account. So, we don’t just want less bad AI; we also need more good AI. We need regulation that also encourages the growth of responsible AI by providing entrepreneurs with clear rules and opportunities. We have seen that more in the U.S. through President Biden’s Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.
In contrast, the EU’s AI act is far more concerned with restrictions without as much support for the development of responsible AI. But it’s also in America’s interest that Europe has a flourishing AI industry. If the concentration of AI innovation becomes too lopsided and Europe doesn’t see enough of its own AI industry to protect, then it’s more tempting for European politicians to overregulate in a way that negatively affects U.S. companies, too. We should be working together to ensure the flourishing of responsible AI and help steer responsible rules globally.
What is the true value proposition of AI in business?
AI enables superhuman capabilities. Although there are a lot of concerns about AI replacing humans, the best AI is augmenting human skills and extending the value they can deliver. Human-AI collaboration offers more value than AI left unmanaged, so companies seeking a competitive advantage should be urgently upskilling their human employees to embrace AI.
Which specific trends in your industry are you most excited about?
Pactum is the category creator and leader for autonomous negotiations, and we see that quickly evolving across the Fortune 500, many of which conduct autonomous negotiations with each other. The largest autonomously negotiated deal so far was for nearly $30 million and generated around $750,000 in savings, as well as better terms for both sides.
There is an even bigger picture here though. Senior analysts at Gartner predict that machine buying is the megatrend of AI, similar to how e-commerce was the business megatrend of the internet. That includes not only autonomous negotiations, but also AI agents acting on behalf of consumers. The current wave of interest in AI was sparked by large language models, but the next wave will be led by AI agents that do increasingly complex things for us, too. Purchasing will inevitably be a big part of that. I recommend reading “When Machines Become Customers” by Don Scheibenreif and Mark Raskino to better understand and start preparing for this future.
How Market Strategy and Emerging Technologies Are Converging to Shape the Future of Global Business
We discuss how market strategy, portfolio management, and emerging technologies are converging to shape the future of global business and investment with:
- Allen Taylor, Managing Partner at Endeavor Catalyst
- Irina Berkon, CFO of Metallicus
- Sheri Chaney Jones, Founder & CEO of SureImpact
The Future of Interest Rate Cuts
We discuss navigating market shifts, interpreting the Fed’s messaging and the future of interest rate cuts with:
- Brian Stutland, Managing Partner at Equity Armor Investments
- Mike Khouw, CNBC Contributor and Chief Strategist at OpenInterest.Pro
Factors Driving Investor Demand for Actively Managed ETFs
We discuss what factors are driving investor demand for actively managed ETFs with:
- James St. Aubin, Chief Investment Officer of Ocean Park Asset Management
- Chris Doran, Head of ETF Distribution and National Accounts at Westwood
- Brian Weinstein, Head of Global Markets at Morgan Stanley Asset Management
- William Helm, ETF Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management
