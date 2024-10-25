Shandong Hi-Speed’s Major Wind Project Contract

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited’s subsidiary, HZHS Clean Energy, has entered into a significant EPC contract with PowerChina Beijing to develop a 93.75MW wind power project in Shandong Province. This contract, which encompasses design, construction, and technical services, marks a notable expansion in renewable energy infrastructure set to be completed by August 2025. The transaction is classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its financial scale.

For further insights into HK:1250 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.