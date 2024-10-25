News & Insights

Shandong Hi-Speed’s Major Wind Project Contract

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited (HK:1250) has released an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Limited’s subsidiary, HZHS Clean Energy, has entered into a significant EPC contract with PowerChina Beijing to develop a 93.75MW wind power project in Shandong Province. This contract, which encompasses design, construction, and technical services, marks a notable expansion in renewable energy infrastructure set to be completed by August 2025. The transaction is classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its financial scale.

