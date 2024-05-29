Shandong Gold Expands with Key Mining License

News & Insights

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1787) has released an update.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has successfully acquired the mining license for Sanshandao Gold Mine, integrating it with the newly acquired Xiling Gold Mine Exploration Right. This strategic move, approved by the company’s board and a general meeting, promises to enhance resource utilization and development in the region. Following the acquisition, the company is set to advance construction projects within the now unified mining area.

