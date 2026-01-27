Shaker Financial Sells $3.4 Million HYT Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Exited entire HYT stake by selling 362,415 shares; estimated trade size was $3.44 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $3.44 million, reflecting both share sale and price movement

Represents a 1.09% decrease in 13F AUM for the reporting period

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

The position previously accounted for approximately 1.18% of the fund’s assets under management as of the prior quarter

On January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC, disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT), with an estimated transaction value of $3.44 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC, sold its entire holding of 362,415 shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund. The estimated transaction value was $3.44 million, calculated using the quarter's average share price. The fund’s position value fell by $3.44 million for the quarter, a figure that includes both trading and stock price effects.

What Else to Know

Shaker Financial Services, LLC, fully exited HYT, which now represents none of 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: JCE: $8,937,829 (2.8% of AUM)

NYSE: RMT: $8,653,584 (2.7% of AUM)

NYSE: ASG: $8,353,882 (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE: ETB: $7,549,702 (2.4% of AUM)

NYSE: USA: $6,926,563 (2.2% of AUM)

As of January 23, 2026, HYT shares were priced at $8.91, up 0.1% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 12.9 percentage points.

HYT’s annualized dividend yield is 10.4%; the fund is 10.2% below its 52-week high.

Fund Overview

Metric Value Dividend Yield 10.39% Price (as of market close 1/23/26) $8.91

Fund Snapshot

Offers a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds, corporate loans, convertible debt securities, and preferred securities, primarily below investment grade.

Generates income by investing in global fixed income markets, with returns driven by coupon payments and capital appreciation on high yield securities.

Targets institutional and individual investors seeking enhanced yield and exposure to the high yield corporate bond market.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. is a closed-end fund managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, specializing in high yield fixed income securities. The fund's strategy focuses on generating attractive income by investing in below investment grade bonds and related instruments across multiple sectors and geographies.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Shaker Financial, a Virginia-based investment advisor, recently sold approximately $3.4 million worth of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT). Here’s the takeaway for retail investors.

To begin, let’s level set what retail investors can know about this transaction. Shaker Financial owns over 150 funds. Many of those funds are actively managed, closed-end funds. Therefore, it is difficult to determine why Shaker may choose to expand or reduce its holding in any one particular fund. Indeed, it is likely that Shaker is simply engaged in normal portfolio management, rather than making a particular bullish or bearish call on any of the funds.

That said, investors may want to use this opportunity to expand their knowledge of the HYT fund. It is a fixed income fund that holds high yield bonds, corporate loans, and debt securities. Many of its holdings are below investment grade, meaning they carry a higher risk of default than investment grade securities but also carry a higher yield due to their risk profile.

As a result, HYT boasts a dividend yield of 10.4% — making it quite attractive to income-seeking investors. However, this comes with a significant trade-off: HYT’s high dividend yield comes at the cost of price appreciation. Indeed, over the last five years, the fund has only generated a total return of 29%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

In summary, HYT is a fixed-income fund with a very high dividend yield. However, its historical total return is much lower, due to its tendency for price depreciation. Nonetheless, income oriented investors may want to learn more about this fund.

