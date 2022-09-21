Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short S&P500, which added 21,775,000 units, or a 10.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, which added 350,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SH, FXB: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.