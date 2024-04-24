SGU Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/26/24, Star Group LP (Symbol: SGU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1725, payable on 5/8/24. As a percentage of SGU's recent stock price of $11.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of Star Group LP to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when SGU shares open for trading on 4/26/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SGU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGU's low point in its 52 week range is $9.90 per share, with $15.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.21.

In Wednesday trading, Star Group LP shares are currently up about 8% on the day.

