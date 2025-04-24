Markets

SGS Q1 Sales Rise; Confirms FY25 Outlook

April 24, 2025 — 12:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing and certification company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales grew 6.6 percent to 1.68 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.58 billion francs. Organic sales growth was 5.6 percent, supported by all regions.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook, despite tariffs and forex.

The company continues to expect 5 percent to 7 percent organic sales growth, 1 percent to 2 percent bolt-on contribution to annual sales growth, and at least +30 bps improvement in AOI margin, in reported terms.

SGS Group added that close to 400 million francs of cash will be redirected to accelerate Strategy 27 execution.

Géraldine Picaud, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud to deliver record Q1 sales of CHF 1 681 million on the back of a strong performance in Sustainability and Digital Trust. As part of our growth strategy, we have completed eight successful bolt-on acquisitions to date. We remain focused on executing Strategy 27 in a disrupted economic environment. We will take action to sustain our market leadership and profitability in light of currency volatility and trade tariffs."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.