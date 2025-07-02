Markets

SGS To Acquire Applied Technical Services In $1.325 Bln Deal

July 02, 2025 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SGS (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, has agreed to acquire Applied Technical Services, a North American provider of specialized testing, inspection, calibration, and forensic solutions, in a transaction valued at $1.325 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by late 2025 / early 2026.

SGS expects Applied Technical Services to generate $460 million in sales and $95 million in EBITDA before synergies by 2026.

SGS noted that the proposed transaction will strengthen its position in the U.S., with total annual sales in North America expected to exceed $1.5 billion. This marks a major milestone in the company's ambition to more than double its regional sales by 2027 compared to 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.