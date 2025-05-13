Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, which added 22,950,000 units, or a 5.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Democracy International Fund ETF, which added 140,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DMCY, in morning trading today Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF is off about 0.7%, and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF is lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: SGOV, DMCY: Big ETF Inflows

