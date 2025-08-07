SGL Carbon Posts Loss In H1; Confirms FY Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon reported a first half net loss to shareholders of the parent company of 31.4 million euros compared to profit of 29.4 million euros, prior year. EBITDA pre was 72.5 million euros compared to 86.5 million euros. EBIT was 3.2 million euros compared to 55.9 million euros.

Group sales declined to 453.2 million euros from 538.0 million euros, previous year. The Graphite Solutions business unit reported sales of 221.0 million euros in the first half of 2025, down 22.2%. The company said this significant decline in sales is primarily attributable to lower demand in the Semiconductor & LED market segment.

The company now expects consolidated sales for fiscal 2025 to decline by 10% to 15%. Previously, SGL Carbon had expected sales to decrease by up to 10%. The forecast for adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 remains unchanged in the range of 130 million euros to 150 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.