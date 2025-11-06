Markets

SGL Carbon Posts 9-month Loss; Sales Down 16.5%

November 06, 2025 — 05:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon posted a nine month net loss to shareholders of parent company of 51.3 million euros compared to profit of 32.8 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 14.9% to 108.6 million euros. Sales were 652.9 million euros, down 16.5% on the previous year.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects consolidated sales to be 10-15% below the previous year's level and adjusted EBITDA at Group level to be between 130 million euros and 150 million euros.

"Demand for specialty graphite products from our silicon carbide customers will remain low in the second half of 2025. However, we are noticing a gradual reduction in our customers' inventories," said Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.