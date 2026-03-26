SGIOY vs. SDZNY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Drugs stocks are likely familiar with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) and Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (SDZNY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SGIOY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SGIOY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.53, while SDZNY has a forward P/E of 18.52. We also note that SGIOY has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SDZNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66.

Another notable valuation metric for SGIOY is its P/B ratio of 1.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SDZNY has a P/B of 3.86.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SGIOY's Value grade of B and SDZNY's Value grade of C.

SGIOY sticks out from SDZNY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SGIOY is the better option right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (SDZNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.