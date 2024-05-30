News & Insights

SGH Boosts Voting Power in Boral Limited

May 30, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) and its subsidiaries, as substantial holders, have increased their voting power in Boral Limited from 89.98% to 91.50% through the acquisition of shares related to a takeover offer and the disposal of shares linked to exchangeable notes. The changes occurred between the 27th and 30th of May, 2024, with SGH now holding a direct interest in over 990 million Boral shares. The news indicates a significant consolidation of SGH’s influence over Boral Limited, potentially affecting Boral’s stock performance and strategic direction.

