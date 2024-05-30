SGH Boosts Voting Power in Boral Limited

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) and its subsidiaries, as substantial holders, have increased their voting power in Boral Limited from 89.98% to 91.50% through the acquisition of shares related to a takeover offer and the disposal of shares linked to exchangeable notes. The changes occurred between the 27th and 30th of May, 2024, with SGH now holding a direct interest in over 990 million Boral shares. The news indicates a significant consolidation of SGH’s influence over Boral Limited, potentially affecting Boral’s stock performance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:BLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.