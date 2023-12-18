News & Insights

SG Echo, Safe And Green Development Execute Master Purchase Agreement

(RTTNews) - Metal Fabricator, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), announced Monday that its SG Echo subsidiary has executed a master purchase agreement with its real estate development subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corp. to generate gross revenue of over $800 million.

The company expects that this agreement will generate an initial value of more than $140 million in net revenue for Safe and Green Development Corp. over a long period.

Also, it seems that the future expansion of the agreement will increase factory utilization to nearly 100%.

In pre-market activity, shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. are climbing 11.13%, to $0.5701 on the Nasdaq.

