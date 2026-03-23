SFIX Leverages AI to Boost Engagement & Revenues Per Active Client

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in driving revenue growth for Stitch Fix SFIX, particularly in boosting revenues per active client. The company’s recent performance reflects how deeply integrated data science and AI have become in its business model, enabling more personalized and efficient customer experiences.



A key highlight is the company’s record revenues per active client, which grew 7.4% year over year to $577 in second-quarter fiscal 2026. This increase is closely tied to enhanced client engagement, driven by AI-powered tools that better match customers with products suited to their style, fit and budget preferences.



One major innovation is the AI style assistant, which helps clients articulate their fashion needs more clearly. By capturing richer and more precise input, the tool enables stylists to curate selections that align closely with customer expectations. This improves satisfaction and increases the likelihood of higher spending per order.



Another breakthrough is Stitch Fix Vision, an AI-powered styling platform that provides personalized outfit inspiration. This feature has significantly increased user engagement, with clients returning frequently and spending more. Users of this tool have shown more than a 100% increase in spending within 90 days, demonstrating its strong commercial impact.



Looking ahead, Stitch Fix remains optimistic about sustained growth. The company has projected fiscal 2026 revenues between $1.33 billion and $1.35 billion, supported by continued AI investments, improved client experience and expanding product categories. Management expects steady improvements in average order value and client engagement, positioning AI as a long-term driver of profitability and scalable growth. We expect net revenues per active client to increase 5.6% year over year in fiscal 2026.

Stitch Fix’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Stitch Fix have lost 0.7% in the past month compared with the industry’s decline of 14.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Stitch Fix trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.31X, down from the industry’s average of 1.76X.



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Stitch Fix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and FIGS Inc. FIGS.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported number.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.