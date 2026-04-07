SFIX Displays Strong Capital Strength With Zero Debt & Solid Cash Flow

Stitch Fix SFIX continues to demonstrate solid capital strength, backed by a healthy liquidity position and a debt-free balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported $240.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, while maintaining no outstanding debt, highlighting strong financial flexibility and a resilient balance sheet.



The company’s liquidity profile is supported by improving cash generation. In the quarter, Stitch Fix generated $7.3 million in cash from operating activities and delivered $3.4 million in free cash flow, reflecting better working-capital management and stronger operational discipline. In addition, inventory rose 11.4% year over year to $122.1 million, reflecting strategic investments to support category expansion, stronger demand trends and larger Fix shipments.



A key area where Stitch Fix is deploying its financial strength is technology and AI-driven personalization. The company’s continued investment in tools such as Stitch Fix Vision and its AI style assistant is driving stronger client engagement and higher spending.



Notably, 75% of clients who used Stitch Fix Vision returned to use the feature again in subsequent months, reflecting strong customer stickiness. More importantly, these users generated more than a 100% increase in Freestyle spend over 90 days, underscoring the strong monetization potential of its AI-led initiatives and supporting higher wallet share gains.



Management’s fiscal 2026 guidance reinforces confidence in Stitch Fix’s capital strength and business momentum. The company expects to remain free cash flow positive for fiscal 2026, with revenues projected between $1.33 billion and $1.35 billion, and adjusted EBITDA expected to be $42-$50 million.



With strong liquidity, zero leverage and disciplined investments in AI-led growth initiatives, Stitch Fix remains well-positioned to navigate macroeconomic uncertainty while supporting long-term profitable growth and shareholder value creation.

Stitch Fix’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Stitch Fix have gained 16% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 33.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Stitch Fix trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.32X, down from the industry’s average of 1.70X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stitch Fix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, FIGS Inc. FIGS, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 11.7% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



Abercrombie & Fitch operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women and kids. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal year earnings and sales implies growth of 8.6% and 4.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ANF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.4%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.