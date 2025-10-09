Is Sezzle Stock a Bargain After Crashing by 40%?

Key Points

Sezzle is a rock star in the burgeoning buy now, pay later (BNPL) market.

The fintech's stock price is falling, but its valuation beats that of peers.

One sticking point may be the BNPL industry as a whole.

10 stocks we like better than Sezzle ›

Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL) had a hot start to the year, with shares jumping from $45 in January to more than $180 per share at the start of July. That's a 300% gain, but a series of setbacks has caused Sezzle to plunge by more than 40% over the past couple of months.

After the company reported second-quarter earnings on Aug. 7, many investors threw in the towel, causing the fintech company's shares to drop by 34% the next day. As of market close Oct. 8, the stock was down 41% from its pre-report price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While a correction was necessary, the drop looks overdone. Sezzle is a leader in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry, and it's one of the few profitable BNPL companies on the stock market. Although there are concerns worth watching, Sezzle's high growth rates and reasonable trailing price-to-earnings ratio look promising.

Sezzle is taking market share from its peers

Although Sezzle shares collapsed after investors digested the Q2 earnings report, the results were pretty good. Investors certainly wanted more, but that report further demonstrated that Sezzle is taking market share from other BNPL players.

Sezzle reported 76% year-over-year revenue growth and projects 60% to 65% year-over-year revenue growth throughout 2025. Both of those numbers are higher than Affirm's growth rates. Revenue only increased by 33% year over year in Affirm's recent quarter.

Affirm is still growing its customer base, with 24% year-over-year growth in Q4 FY25, but Sezzle is the clear winner, with its 13.7% sequential customer growth rate. Sezzle also enjoys much higher profit margins than Affirm. The company's growth rates and profit margins are also more impressive than competitors like PayPal, Bread Financial, and Block.

Sezzle's guidance on future revenue growth suggests it will continue to gobble up market share from its fintech competitors. And since the fintech company raised its fiscal 2024 guidance three times, I think we might see that kind of good news again.

Sezzle also wins with its valuation

Sezzle doesn't only win with growth rates. It also trades at a lower valuation than its competitors, presenting a rare opportunity in the fintech industry. Affirm is the most comparable with financial growth rates, but it has a 598 trailing P/E ratio compared to Sezzle's 29. That's more than a 20x difference between the two BNPL companies.

PayPal and Bread Financial have lower trailing P/E ratios of 15 and 11, respectively. However, their revenue and net income growth rates aren't anywhere close to Sezzle's. While Sezzle investors were disappointed with 76% year-over-year revenue growth, PayPal and Bread Financial investors would be delighted with 10% year-over-year revenue growth.

Block's growth has also slowed down substantially, including back-to-back year-over-year revenue declines. The financial results, valuations, and growth rates of Sezzle's peers further demonstrate the stock's rare position.

Sezzle trades at a lower valuation than most of its peers, while outgrowing them at a fast clip. This context makes the 40% drop seem like a strong overreaction, or at least a response to Sezzle's 300% surge to start the year. S The stock still looks promising, especially when you compare it to competitors.

The BNPL industry may be a house of cards

The one thing that can take down Sezzle is the BNPL industry as a whole. Right now, things look good. Grand View Research projects the BNPL industry will achieve a 27% compound annual growth rate from now until 2033, and Sezzle stock should generate handsome profits for shareholders if that's the case.

The BNPL model involves breaking one purchase into multiple installment payments, so it's not the type of business model that wins over people with good credit. BNPL companies usually attract consumers with bad credit, and as people become more financially strained, it can lead to more defaults.

An April LendingTree survey found that four in 10 BNPL users (40%) made at least one late payment. That's up from 33% the previous year.

With some people using Sezzle and other BNPL options to pay for everyday purchases like takeout food, it's easy to wonder when the payments will become too much for a larger percentage of consumers. The problem may compound in future quarters, but until then, the BNPL industry will continue to boom. Sezzle stock should be one of the top beneficiaries if the BNPL model remains intact.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sezzle right now?

Before you buy stock in Sezzle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sezzle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,835!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Marc Gubertis has no positions in the stocks mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, PayPal, and Sezzle. The Motley Fool recommends Bread Financial and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short December 2025 $75 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.