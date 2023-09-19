Sezzle Spikes On Partnership With WooCommerce

(RTTNews) - Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) shares are surging more than 40 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a partnership with the leading open-source eCommerce platform WooCommerce to provide flexible payment options.

The new partnership will make it easier for WooCommerce merchants to integrate Sezzle's flexible 'buy now, pay later' solution into their checkout process.

Currently, shares are art 418.96, up 46.66 percent from the previous close of $12.93 on a volume of 1,098,005.

