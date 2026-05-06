Sezzle Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.30 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $36.16 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sezzle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.99 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.2% to $135.54 million from $104.91 million last year.

Sezzle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.30 Mln. vs. $36.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $135.54 Mln vs. $104.91 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.10

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