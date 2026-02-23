Sezzle Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Sezzle Inc. SEZL will release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, after market close.

SEZL has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 70.4%.

Sezzle Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sezzle Inc. Quote

Sezzle’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pinned at $128.3 million, suggesting a 30.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues are likely to have improved on the back of robust product experience and deeper consumer engagement.

On the product front, the Earn tab, launched at the end of the second quarter of 2025, is anticipated to have drawn in more customer visits. Sezzle Arcade and MoneyIQ are means for the company to achieve product diversification and are expected to provide more value to consumers.

During the third-quarter 2025earnings call management stated that an AI shopping assistant would be included in Sezzle’s ecosystem, which is likely to save time and provide customer support efficiently.

On the consumer engagement front, SEZL’s plan to provide coupons, discounts and price comparison is likely to elevate the value of the app, attracting customers.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is 96 cents, hinting at a 31.5% year-over-year rally. Strong margins, supported by cost discipline, are anticipated to have boosted the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About SEZL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sezzle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SEZL has an Earnings ESP of -6.25% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Barrett Business Services BBSI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is kept at $2.4 billion, indicating 7.6% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 64 cents per share, moving up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 18.6%.

BBSI has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz KSPI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is $2.4 billion, indicating a year-over-year surge of 72.7%. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $3.1 per share, implying marginal growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company missed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, with an average negative surprise of 11.8%.

KSPI has an Earnings ESP of +16.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2.

