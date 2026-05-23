Seven Six Bets on Dauch Corp. (DCH) by Purchasing 565,000 Shares

Key Points

Acquired 565,936 shares; estimated transaction value $3.94 million (based on average first-quarter pricing)

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.36 million, reflecting share purchase and price movements

Transaction represents 4.23% of Seven Six’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 565,936 shares valued at $3.36 million

New Dauch stake accounts for 3.61% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a May 18, 2026 SEC filing, Seven Six Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Dauch (NYSE:DCH) of 565,936 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.94 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end value of the position was $3.36 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and subsequent stock price movements.

What else to know

The new Dauch stake represents 3.61% of Seven Six’s 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:BYD: $10.34 million (11.1% of AUM) NYSE:AMCR: $8.86 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSE:GPK: $5.76 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:CCK: $5.65 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSE:DIN: $5.57 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of May 22, 2026, Dauch shares were priced at $6.39, up 45.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.96 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 18, 2026) $6.39 Market capitalization $1.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.80 billion Net income (TTM) ($126.5 million)

Company snapshot

Designs and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles, including axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, and safety-critical components

Operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments, generating revenue from supplying engineered systems and components to automotive and industrial markets globally

Serves major automotive original equipment manufacturers and commercial vehicle manufacturers across North America, Asia, Europe, and South America

Dauch is a leading supplier of driveline and metal forming technologies, supporting a broad mix of electric, hybrid, and traditional vehicle architectures. With a global manufacturing footprint and a diversified customer base, it leverages engineering expertise to deliver critical components to automotive and industrial clients.

What this transaction means for investors

It appears that Seven Six Capital Management is bullish on the automotive industry. Dauch was the second largest addition the firm made to its portfolio in the first quarter. The largest addition to the portfolio in the first quarter was Amcor, a company focused on innovative packaging.

Dauch didn’t make it into Seven Six’s top five holdings. At 3.6% of the portfolio, though, it was a significant bet on a return to profitability for the underperforming automotive supplier. In the first quarter, the company reported a positive $308 million in adjusted EBITDA. On a GAAP basis, the company lost $100.3 million.

In February, American Axle & Manufacturing, now Dauch, completed an acquisition of Dowlais Group for about $1.44 billion in a combination of cash and stock. The combined portfolio includes products essential for internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrids.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amcor Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.