Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) Price Target Increased by 21.12% to 40.95

The average one-year price target for Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) has been revised to 40.95 / share. This is an increase of 21.12% from the prior estimate of 33.81 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.31 to a high of 46.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from the latest reported closing price of 34.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Group Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 12.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVW is 0.13%, an increase of 41.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.92% to 139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDT - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 91.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 44.17% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NMIEX - Active M International Equity Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 29.62% over the last quarter.

FPA - First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 74.70% over the last quarter.

GIEYX - INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 61.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVW by 7.86% over the last quarter.

