SES AI (SES) Price Target Decreased by 11.67% to 2.70

The average one-year price target for SES AI (NYSE:SES) has been revised to $2.70 / share. This is a decrease of 11.67% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 167.62% from the latest reported closing price of $1.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in SES AI. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES is 0.04%, an increase of 25.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.60% to 75,549K shares. The put/call ratio of SES is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,814K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares , representing an increase of 84.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 596.44% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,238K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 63.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 182.85% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,202K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing an increase of 89.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 984.77% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,161K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,676K shares , representing a decrease of 301.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 75.33% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 3,153K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 87.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 759.09% over the last quarter.

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