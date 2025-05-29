Markets
SVT

Servotronics Says TransDigm Sweetens Acquisition Offer To $47/Share, Amends Agreement

May 29, 2025 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Servotronics, Inc. (SVT) announced an amendment to its Agreement and Plan of Merger with TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG), under which a subsidiary of TransDigm will acquire Servotronics for $47.00 per share in cash, up from the previous offer.

The previous offer, announced on May 19, was at $38.50 per share in cash, valued at $110 million.

The amendment was made after Servotronics notified TransDigm about receiving an unsolicited, third-party acquisition proposal.

After evaluation, Servotronics' Board concluded that the new third-party offer did not constitute a superior proposal under the agreement, and opted to proceed with TransDigm under the revised terms.

The merger will proceed through a tender offer by a TransDigm subsidiary to acquire all issued and outstanding Servotronics shares. Additional information will be provided in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC.

Servotronics will continues to manufacture servo-control components and other aerospace technologies for both commercial and defense markets from its facilities in Elma and Franklinville, New York.

Currently, SVT is trading at $46.61, up by 23.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SVT
TDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.