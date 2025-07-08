ServiceTitan Partners with Pine Services Group to Enhance ERP and Field Service Management Solutions

ServiceTitan partners with Pine Services Group to enhance ERP solutions for enterprise-level companies in the construction and trades sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

ServiceTitan has announced a partnership with Pine Services Group to enhance offerings for enterprise-level companies in the trades industry. This collaboration aims to create an integrated ecosystem that combines field service management, accounting, and ERP solutions from leading providers like Acumatica, Microsoft, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct. ServiceTitan's Chief Business Officer, Connor Theilmann, highlighted that this partnership aligns with their mission to equip commercial and construction businesses with advanced technology. Pine Services Group supports over 10,000 businesses through its network of ERP partners and will leverage ServiceTitan's technology for tailored accounting solutions, market expansion, and support for complex operations. Dustin Anderson, President of Pine Services Group, expressed excitement about the joint mission to empower businesses to improve efficiency and profitability.

Potential Positives

Partnership with Pine Services Group enhances ServiceTitan's position in the market by integrating advanced ERP solutions, allowing for a more comprehensive offering to enterprise-level customers.

ServiceTitan will be established as a preferred Field Service Management (FSM) solution within Pine’s ecosystem, strengthening its market presence in the commercial and construction sectors.

The collaboration aims to expand market reach, allowing both companies to serve a broader customer base, thereby increasing revenue potential.

Support for enterprise-level growth is emphasized, addressing the needs of larger clients with advanced capabilities and expert support, which could improve customer satisfaction and retention.

Potential Negatives

ServiceTitan's partnership with Pine Services Group may indicate a reliance on external partnerships to enhance its product offerings, which could suggest limitations in its own capabilities or innovations.

The press release focuses heavily on the partnership's potential benefits but provides little information about the specific strategies or plans for implementation, leaving ambiguity about how success will be measured.

There is a potential risk of brand dilution as ServiceTitan integrates with multiple ERP partners, which could confuse customers regarding ServiceTitan's unique value proposition in the market.

FAQ

What is the partnership between ServiceTitan and Pine Services Group?

ServiceTitan and Pine Services Group have partnered to provide integrated field service management and ERP solutions for enterprise-level companies.

How will this partnership benefit ServiceTitan customers?

This partnership will offer expert accounting integrations and establish ServiceTitan as a preferred FSM solution within Pine's ecosystem.

Who is Pine Services Group?

Pine Services Group is a holding company that supports leading ERP service partners, helping to foster sustainable growth and maintain brand legacy.

What industries does ServiceTitan serve?

ServiceTitan primarily serves the commercial and construction industries, empowering contractors throughout the entire property lifecycle.

How many businesses does Pine Services Group support?

Pine Services Group supports over 10,000 businesses through its network of more than 12 leading ERP companies and over 1,000 employees.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TTAN Insider Trading Activity

$TTAN insiders have traded $TTAN stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE PARTNERS VIII L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 931,364 shares for an estimated $97,488,627 .

. DAVID SHERRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 32,575 shares for an estimated $3,310,591 .

. VAHE KUZOYAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,208 shares for an estimated $2,638,017 .

. ARA MAHDESSIAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,391 shares for an estimated $2,552,544 .

. MICHELE O'CONNOR (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,225 shares for an estimated $702,195 .

. BYRON B DEETER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 0 shares for an estimated $0.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTAN forecast page.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ServiceTitan





(Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, has joined forces with





Pine Services Group





, a premier holding company dedicated to preserving the legacy and accelerating the growth of elite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) service partners including industry leaders Acumatica, Microsoft, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct. Together, ServiceTitan and Pine will deliver a seamless, integrated ecosystem of field service management (FSM), accounting, and ERP solutions that empower enterprise-level companies to lead in their markets.





“Our partnership with Pine Services Group further advances our mission to arm commercial and construction businesses with transformative technology,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. “Pine’s world-class technology partners bring unmatched expertise and a legacy-driven approach, perfectly aligning with our vision to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions that help our largest and most ambitious customers scale smarter, faster, and stronger.”





Pine Services Group, a cornerstone of Evergreen Services Group, is redefining the ERP landscape by nurturing award-winning technology partners like





Alta Vista Technology





,





Alliance Solution Group





, and the newly acquired





The Vested Group





. With more than 12 leading companies and over 1,000 employees across its portfolio, Pine supports more than 10,000 businesses, many of which operate in the trades. These companies combine deep expertise in ERP systems and unparalleled relationships with leading software publishers, to ensure their client’s success. With a focus on preserving brand identity and fostering sustainable growth, Pine empowers a





vibrant community





of premier ERP and business application companies with tailored, cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, profitability, and scalability.





Through this new partnership, Pine Services Group will be leveraging ServiceTitan’s purpose-built technology suite for the commercial and construction industries, including:









Providing guided and strategic accounting integrations:



Pine's ecosystem of VARs will offer ServiceTitan customers expert guidance in selecting and implementing the optimal accounting setup for their specific business needs.



Pine's ecosystem of VARs will offer ServiceTitan customers expert guidance in selecting and implementing the optimal accounting setup for their specific business needs.





Establishing ServiceTitan as a preferred FSM solution:



ServiceTitan will become a preferred field service management software for Pine's ecosystem, further solidifying its commitment to the commercial and construction industries.



ServiceTitan will become a preferred field service management software for Pine's ecosystem, further solidifying its commitment to the commercial and construction industries.





Expanding market reach for both companies:



Pine will extend its accounting and IT services to ServiceTitan's residential customers, while ServiceTitan will benefit from Pine's strong presence in the commercial and construction sectors.



Pine will extend its accounting and IT services to ServiceTitan's residential customers, while ServiceTitan will benefit from Pine's strong presence in the commercial and construction sectors.





Supporting enterprise-level growth:



The collaboration will cater to the needs of enterprise-level clients, providing them with the advanced capabilities and support required for complex operations.







“We are excited to partner with ServiceTitan, the software platform that powers the trades,” said Dustin Anderson, President of Pine Services Group. “With our world-class ERP expertise and a legacy-focused approach, combined with ServiceTitan’s cutting-edge FSM platform, our two companies are joining forces with the collective goal of empowering businesses to streamline operations, boost profitability, and build lasting legacies.”





Trusted by thousands of commercial contractors across the United States, ServiceTitan empowers businesses throughout the entire property lifecycle, including service, maintenance, replacement, small projects, and new construction.





For more information about ServiceTitan, visit





https://www.servicetitan.com





.







About ServiceTitan











ServiceTitan





is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.







About Pine Services Group







Pine Services Group provides a permanent home for industry-leading software partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). Pine supports top software partners and ISVs internationally by preserving the original brand and founder legacy of each business while prioritizing sustainable long-term growth. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit





https://pineservicesgroup.com





.







Press Contact







Max Wertheimer





ServiceTitan, Inc.







Press@servicetitan.com









© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.