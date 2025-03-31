ServiceNow Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

Ratings for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) were provided by 24 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 14 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1191.0, a high estimate of $1432.00, and a low estimate of $716.00. This current average has increased by 1.79% from the previous average price target of $1170.05.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of ServiceNow among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $950.00 $1100.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $1010.00 $1200.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $1100.00 $1210.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $1000.00 $1250.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $1275.00 $1275.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $1426.00 $1432.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $1250.00 $1300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1275.00 $1200.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1210.00 $1210.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $1200.00 $1250.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1200.00 $1250.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1200.00 $1150.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1250.00 $950.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1432.00 $1071.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Sell $716.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $1300.00 $1000.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $1332.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1200.00 $1050.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1000.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1210.00 $1045.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ServiceNow's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ServiceNow's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ServiceNow analyst ratings.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

ServiceNow: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ServiceNow showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.34% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

