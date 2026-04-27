ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target Decreased by 20.26% to 149.78

The average one-year price target for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has been revised to $149.78 / share. This is a decrease of 20.26% from the prior estimate of $187.83 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.58% from the latest reported closing price of $90.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,296 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an decrease of 1,144 owner(s) or 33.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.38%, an increase of 34.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 272.71% to 894,339K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 37,857K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,903K shares , representing an increase of 79.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,396K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,878K shares , representing an increase of 78.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,512K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares , representing an increase of 80.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,005K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares , representing an increase of 80.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 13,193K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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