ServiceNow, Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $401 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $384 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $959 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to $3.568 billion from $2.957 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

