ServiceNow Completes Acquisition Of Raytion - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow (NOW) has acquired Raytion to enhance GenAI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities on the Now Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ServiceNow said Raytion's GenAI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities allow for cross-enterprise data integration, pulling from the full universe of enterprise knowledge that exists in various knowledge repositories, rather than a subset.

Jon Sigler, senior vice president, Platform and AI, at ServiceNow, said: "Raytion's information retrieval technology will set us apart by making relevant data sources searchable so everyone-employees, customers, and agents-get the answers they need, when they need them."

