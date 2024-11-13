ServiceNow advances autonomous AI on the Now Platform

ServiceNow (NOW) announced new generative AI GenAI and governance innovations to advance autonomous, responsible AI on the Now Platform. With this launch, ServiceNow is adding more than 150 GenAI innovations to its portfolio for customers. This includes new, expanded Now Assist capabilities that drive greater visibility and controls with an AI Governance offering for secure and compliant AI practices. Native multilingual support in Now Assist extends GenAI’s global footprint for seamless, culturally aware communications and translations. Finally, purpose-built solutions deliver new Now Assist use cases for configuration management, contract management, legal services, and health and safety. As enterprises have accelerated the adoption of GenAI, they are discovering that siloed applications and scattered data are barriers to impact and that establishing clearly defined, human-centric governance processes are essential to the effective use and oversight of GenAI. That’s why ServiceNow delivers a winning combination of one platform with an integrated data layer and continues to optimize its AI platform for speed, scale, and security. The single architecture of the Now Platform helps ensure strong governance is embedded in its Now Assist GenAI solutions, models, and agents no matter where they are deployed in an organization.

