Service Properties (SVC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Service Properties (SVC) reported $364.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.3%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342.91 million, representing a surprise of +6.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -57.9%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Hotel operating revenues : $264.58 million compared to the $241.6 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year.

: $264.58 million compared to the $241.6 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year. Revenues- Rental income : $99.88 million compared to the $101.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $99.88 million compared to the $101.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $-0.91 versus $-0.37 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Service Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Service Properties here>>>

Shares of Service Properties have returned +21.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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