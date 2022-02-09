Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Service Corporation International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$15b - US$724m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Service Corporation International has an ROCE of 7.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:SCI Return on Capital Employed February 9th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Service Corporation International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Service Corporation International here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 27%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Service Corporation International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Service Corporation International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 119% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Service Corporation International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Service Corporation International (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

