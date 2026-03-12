Serve Robotics Teams Up With White Castle: Can Robot Delivery Scale?

Serve Robotics SERV has expanded its autonomous delivery ecosystem through a partnership with White Castle, enabling robotic food deliveries through the Uber Eats platform of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER. The collaboration allows customers to receive White Castle orders via Serve Robotics’ autonomous sidewalk robots in select markets, highlighting the company’s efforts to broaden commercial adoption of last-mile delivery automation. Spanning major markets such as Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Atlanta, this initiative further strengthens Serve Robotics’ momentum as it scales operations across key U.S. cities. Following the news, SERV stock gained 10.1% during the trading session yesterday.



By integrating with major delivery platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash, Serve Robotics now reaches more than 80% of the U.S. food delivery market, enabling it to scale order volumes while avoiding high customer acquisition costs. As of 2025, Serve Robotics successfully transitioned from a specialized pilot phase to a broad operational scale, reaching a milestone of 2,000 active robots across six major metropolitan areas in the United States. The expansion drove a 53% quarter-over-quarter rise in deliveries and a 270% increase year over year, highlighting the impact of fleet growth, geographic expansion and stronger platform partnerships for Serve Robotics.



In 2026, SERV plans to invest further in data and platform capabilities to strengthen its robotic solutions offering. By extending the platform powering its deployed robots to external partners and operators, the company expects this revenue stream to evolve into a meaningful, high-margin contributor.



The partnership with White Castle reflects SERV’s strategy of working with established restaurant brands to scale its robotic delivery network. By integrating with Uber Eats’ large user base, the company can accelerate order volume while expanding its operational footprint across urban markets. Autonomous delivery robots are designed to handle short-distance orders efficiently, helping restaurants reduce delivery costs and improve service speed.



As demand for convenience and quick-service delivery grows, partnerships like this could help Serve Robotics demonstrate the viability of its autonomous delivery model. If adoption continues to rise among major restaurant chains, the company may strengthen its position in the emerging robotic last-mile delivery market.

Serve Robotics’ Competitor Landscape: Amazon and Aurora Innovation

Serve Robotics operates in a competitive autonomous delivery landscape where large technology and delivery platforms are also investing in automation. Two notable players in this space are Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Aurora Innovation AUR.



Amazon remains a leader in warehouse robotics and logistics automation, supported by advanced AI capabilities and a vast fulfillment network. While robotics is primarily used to enhance internal efficiency, the company has also explored autonomous last-mile delivery pilots. Its massive order volumes, extensive logistics data and integrated supply chain—from fulfillment centers to doorstep delivery—provide a strong foundation for scaling autonomous technologies.



On the broader autonomy front, Aurora Innovation is developing self-driving systems for commercial trucking, focusing on highway autonomy rather than sidewalk logistics. By leveraging simulation, millions of validation miles and strategic freight partnerships, Aurora is refining an AI stack designed for high-speed, long-haul environments. Aurora’s approach demonstrates how massive scale, access to capital and deep technical validation can strengthen an autonomy moat.

SERV’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Serve Robotics have soared 41% in the past year against the industry’s 21.3% decline.



SERV Stock's 12-Month Price Performance

SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 23.9, well above the industry average of 13.5.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



SERV’s EPS Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged at $1.83 in the past 60 days. The estimated figure for 2026 implies a year-over-year decline of 15%.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



Serve Robotics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

