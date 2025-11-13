Serve Robotics Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV reported third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line grew while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter levels.

Serve Robotics achieved notable milestones in the third quarter of 2025, crossing the 1,000-robot deployment mark and recording a 713% year-over-year increase in daily supply hours. Delivery volume rose 66% sequentially, supported by expanded market coverage in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and Los Angeles — reaching over 3 million people and 1 million households.

The company also strengthened its partnership ecosystem, launching a multi-year agreement with DoorDash. Additionally, Serve Robotics reinforced its technological edge through the acquisitions of Vayu and Phantom Auto, enhancing AI-driven autonomy and teleoperation capabilities to boost efficiency and reduce infrastructure costs.

SERV’s Q3 Discussion

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 54 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted loss of 20 cents.

Serve Robotics reported revenues of $0.69 million, beating the consensus estimate by 0.3%. The top line increased from $0.22 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Serve Robotics’ Segment Discussion

Fleet services: Revenues of $0.43 million rose 136.6% from the year-ago period’s level of $0.18 million. This growth was driven by a 31% sequential increase in delivery revenues and a 120% surge in branding revenues.



The company also crossed the milestone of 1,000 robots deployed, with daily supply hours rising more than 713% year over year.



Software services: Revenues of $0.25 million rose 551.3% from the year-ago period’s level of $0.04 million.

Q3 Operating Details

SERV reported a gross loss of $4.4 million in the quarter compared with a loss of $0.16 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.



General & administrative expenses increased 564.3% year over year, reaching $13.2 million in the reported quarter. Operations expenses rose 225.7% year over year to $3 million.



Research & development expenses rose 167.9% on a year-over-year basis to $13.4 million. Sales and marketing expenses surged 129.9% year over year to $0.88 million.



SERV reported a loss from operations of $34.8 million compared with a loss of $8.45 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $116.8 million, down from $123.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

SERV’s Guidance for 2025 & 2026

Serve Robotics is expecting to generate revenues of $2.5 million in 2025. For 2026, the company anticipates achieving around 10x revenue growth.

SERV remains on track to deploy its 2,000th robot ahead of schedule by mid-December 2025.

SERV’s Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

Serve Robotics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CACI International Inc. CACI reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. It reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $6.85 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.48%. The bottom line increased 15.5% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by higher revenues and efficient cost management.

CACI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.67%. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, contract awards totaled $5 billion, with approximately 60% for new business. For fiscal 2026, CACI continues to anticipate revenues between $9.2 billion and $9.4 billion.



Sabre Corporation SABR reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2025, wherein the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. During the quarter, Distribution revenues increased 4% to $575 million, primarily driven by an increase in air and hotel distribution bookings, a favorable travel supplier mix and rate impacts, while IT Solutions’ revenues were $140 million, flat on a year-over-year basis.

For 2025, Sabre now expects its pro-forma revenues (which excludes the recently divested Hospitality Solutions business) to be flat year over year, down from the earlier prediction of a low single-digit percentage increase. For the fourth quarter, Sabre anticipates pro-forma revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage range.



Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results. The online payroll and human resource technology provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.94 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96.



Paycom reported revenues of $493.3 million, which beat the consensus mark of $492.4 million. The top line increased 9.1% year over year, primarily benefiting from increased sales momentum, international expansion and artificial intelligence (AI) integration in its products. Paycom reiterated its guidance for 2025, with revenues expected in the band of $2.045-$2.055 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $872 million and $882 million.

