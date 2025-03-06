Serve Robotics Inc. Loss At -$13.12 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$13.12 million

The company's earnings came in at -$13.12 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$7.06 million, or -$0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Serve Robotics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.50 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 311.6% to $175.84 million from $42.72 million last year.

Serve Robotics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.12 Mln. vs. -$7.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.36 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Revenue: $175.84 Mln vs. $42.72 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.