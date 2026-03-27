Serve Robotics Has Pulled Back Hard -- Is Now the Time to Buy Before the Next Catalyst?

Key Points

Serve Robotics is a relatively young company that has recorded little in the way of revenue.

The business could scale rapidly, and the stock could be a worthwhile buy for risk-tolerant investors.

10 stocks we like better than Serve Robotics ›

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) is an early leader in last-mile-delivery robotics technologies. The company has a close business partnership and investment relationship with Uber Technologies, and it could be poised for rapid sales growth as deployment and utilization of its delivery bots accelerate.

On the other hand, the company's stock has been under pressure lately. The company's share price has fallen by almost 13% across 2026's trading. Meanwhile, the stock is down roughly 49% from its 52-week high. Should investors pounce on this potential investment opportunity on the heels of recent pullbacks?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Is Serve Robotics stock a buy right now?

Serve Robotics is a company that is still in a very early expansion stage. The business posted sales of approximately $2.7 million last year -- a relatively small level of revenue for a company that sports a market capitalization of roughly $688 million as of this writing. On the other hand, the company's current market cap reflects expectations that sales will begin scaling rapidly in the not-too-distant future.

Serve Robotics is a speculative, high-risk bet. Along those lines, the stock probably won't be a good fit for a substantial subset of investors. On the other hand, the company could be a worthwhile buy for investors who have a high tolerance for risk and a desire to benefit from automation and artificial intelligence (AI) trends.

Serve Robotics is guiding for sales this year to come in at roughly $26 million -- a level that still looks relatively small in the context of its valuation. Conversely, the company's guidance supports expectations for a rapid revenue ramp -- and there are good reasons to think the growth story is still in early innings.

If you're willing to embrace relatively high levels of risk and uncertainty, Serve Robotics is a stock that could deliver big returns over the long term.

Should you buy stock in Serve Robotics right now?

Before you buy stock in Serve Robotics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Serve Robotics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,049,793!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 27, 2026.

Keith Noonan has positions in Serve Robotics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Serve Robotics and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.