Serve Robotics Gains 28% in a Month: Is the Rally Still Worth Chasing?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV has become one of the best-performing small-cap technology stocks of the past month, rising 27.6% and sharply outperforming the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry, the broader technology sector and the S&P 500. The surge has coincided with renewed optimism around autonomous delivery, speculation of potential U.S. government support for the robotics sector, and Serve’s accelerating operational scale.

Yet the rally also comes at a time when losses are widening, valuation has stretched, and the company is entering one of the most cash-intensive phases of its expansion. The question now is whether Serve Robotics’ rapid momentum signals the early innings of a durable long-term opportunity—or whether investors are simply chasing a volatile story in a nascent, capital-heavy market.

A Surge Fueled by Policy Buzz and Market Anticipation

Investor sentiment turned sharply in early December after media reports indicated that the Trump administration is exploring major federal initiatives to accelerate robotics development. The company’s alignment with food-delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, its expanding U.S. footprint and its positioning within “physical AI” made it one of the most visible names tied to this theme.



Yet this spike occurred against a backdrop of modest revenue, continuing losses and a valuation that now trades more like a software company than an early-stage robotics platform. These contrasting signals make the recent rally more complex than it may initially appear.

Scaling Toward 2,000 Robots: Serve’s Transformational Year

The heart of Serve Robotics’ recent momentum lies in the scale it has unlocked. In its third-quarter 2025 results, the company emphasized that it had crossed 1,000 robots deployed, calling this a critical inflection point for network efficiency and learning. Serve Robotics has the goal of deploying 2,000 robots by the end of 2025, supported by large-scale manufacturing capacity through its partnership with Magna International.



This expansion is visible in the company’s performance metrics. Delivery volume rose 66% sequentially and more than 300% year over year, according to the last reported quarter report, while Serve Robotics’ restaurant coverage expanded to more than 3,600 locations across Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago.



Revenue increased 209% from a year earlier in the quarter, reflecting growing utilization as the fleet scales. The Chicago launch alone extended Serve’s reach to more than 3 million people and one million households, marking one of the company’s fastest, most seamless market deployments to date.



On the third-quarterearnings call CEO Ali Kashani noted that reaching 1,000 robots represents more than just a numeric milestone; it marks the point at which autonomy, efficiency and partner integration begin compounding. With each additional market, each new partner and each new block traveled, the company strengthens its learning systems, sharpens its operational model and increases the value of its platform for customers and merchants.



Serve’s Gen3 robot fleet enhances this trajectory. As shown in the investor deck, Gen3 hardware is significantly faster, more weather-resistant and far more efficient than previous designs. Manufacturing cost has declined by roughly 65% from Gen2, while range, speed and reliability have improved meaningfully. These improvements represent not just technological progress but the potential for better unit economics as fleet size increases.

Growth-Driving Factors Supporting Serve’s Long-Term Thesis

Serve Robotics has integrated deeply with the two largest food-delivery marketplaces in the United States—Uber UBER and DoorDash DASH—which together reach more than 80% of U.S. delivery demand. This integration allows Serve Robotics’ robots to operate across platforms, increasing utilization because a unit delivering for DoorDash can pick up an Uber order on its return trip. The third-quarter call emphasized how central this “multi-platform interoperability” is to Serve Robotics’ vision of a unified, nationwide robot logistics network.



Another growth driver is Serve’s strengthening AI and data advantage. With one of the largest real-world robot fleets in operation, the company is continuously gathering proprietary urban data that improves perception, navigation and planning models. The Vayu Robotics acquisition deepens this advantage by enhancing Serve’s AI foundation model capabilities and reducing long-term data-infrastructure costs. Management describes this as a “physical AI flywheel,” where more robots create more data, which improves autonomy, which expands the operating domain, which attracts new markets and partners.



Serve Robotics also benefits from a diversified revenue framework that extends beyond delivery fees. Branding revenue rose 120% sequentially in the third quarter as Serve Robotics monetized its fleet through advertising and promotional partnerships. Software and data licensing are expected to become larger contributors beginning in 2026, supported by active discussions with potential commercial partners across multiple industries.



Finally, Serve Robotics maintains one of the strongest liquidity positions among early-stage robotics companies. The company ended the third quarter with $210 million in cash and marketable securities, followed by a $100 million capital raise in October. This gives Serve Robotics the flexibility to continue expanding its fleet and investing in autonomy without immediate pressure to achieve profitability.

The Challenges That Temper the Rally

Despite its rapid growth and strong positioning, Serve Robotics enters 2026 with significant challenges that temper the bullish narrative. The most visible concern is the company’s widening losses. The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $33 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $67 million across the first nine months of 2025, reflecting the heavy cost of its nationwide rollout. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $24.9 million.



While management frames these losses as necessary investments in autonomy and market expansion, the magnitude underscores the long road ahead before Serve Robotics reaches breakeven unit economics.



Dilution is another structural headwind. Serve Robotics reported 67.8 million shares outstanding at the end of the third quarter, up sharply from the prior year as the company repeatedly accessed capital markets to fund expansion. Given its cash burn trajectory, further capital raises cannot be ruled out, which may pressure existing shareholders.



Valuation presents an additional concern. SERV currently trades at roughly 46.7X forward 12-month sales—an exceptionally high multiple for a company with an expected 2025 revenue base of only $2.5 million. Even with projections calling for 10X revenue growth in 2026, the current valuation leaves little room for execution missteps.

Analysts’ estimates have also moved in the south direction. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Serve Robotics’ 2025 loss per share widened from $1.30 to $1.52, and the same for 2026 losses widened from $1.37 to $1.67. Revenue forecasts remain strong, with 2025 revenue estimated to rise 38.6% and 2026 revenue projected to surge more than 780%, but losses are still deepening.

Is the Stock Still Worth Chasing After a 28% Run-Up?

Serve Robotics has emerged as one of the most promising early-stage players in autonomous delivery, scaling faster than expected, forming deep partnerships and proving its technical strength. Its vision of a nationwide robot network now looks more achievable, given the progress made in 2025. However, the near-term picture is less straightforward. The recent rally has stretched valuation, losses are widening, dilution risk remains and earnings estimates have turned negative. Long-term believers in sidewalk robotics may still find the story compelling, but the stock appears ahead of fundamentals in the near term. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), the setup suggests patience, as the rally may be hard to chase without clearer signs of operating leverage.



