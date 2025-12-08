Serve Robotics Extends Autonomous Delivery to Fort Lauderdale

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV further expands into the South Florida market with its autonomous delivery service in partnership with Uber Eats. This efficient service is now available in the city of Fort Lauderdale, stemming from the success in Miami.



This new market extension deepens the company’s presence across one of the nation’s most active and fast-growing delivery markets. The customers in Fort Lauderdale’s neighborhoods, including Downtown and Las Olas Boulevard, will now have their restaurant orders delivered by Serve Robotics’ AI-powered sidewalk robots through Uber Eats. This strategic move is expected to bring a more sustainable, reliable and cost-efficient delivery option to both restaurants and consumers.



With vibrant food culture comes a strong foundation for meaningful partnerships and seamless customer experiences, and SERV’s new market extension strategy bodes well for further expansion plans in South Florida. Besides, the rollout also advances the company’s broader national expansion strategy as it works toward deploying about 2,000 delivery robots across the United States by the end of 2025 in partnership with Uber Eats. The milestone follows successful launches in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta.



Per Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, “Building on our success in Miami, the expansion to Fort Lauderdale allows us to serve more communities, support more restaurant partners, and continue scaling our low-emissions delivery network across the region.”



SERV stock gained 3.2% during trading hours and an additional 0.4% in the after-hours on Friday.

Serve Robotics’ Collaborations Strengthen Momentum

Serve Robotics is accelerating its expansion through major partnerships and rapid operational scale. The company has strengthened ties with Uber and added DoorDash, the largest U.S. delivery platform, giving it access to over 80% of the U.S. food delivery market. Its restaurant reach has surged to more than 3,600 locations, up 45% from last quarter and more than ninefold year over year. Over the past year, Serve Robotics has grown its fleet tenfold, increased its city footprint fivefold and doubled its major platform partnerships.



Building on its momentum in South Florida, SERV is set to expand into Buckhead, GA, and Alexandria, VA, by 2025-end. The Alexandria launch also marks its entry into the Washington, D.C. area. These expansions support the company’s vision of a national, interconnected autonomous delivery network powered by a unified AI platform.



In addition, Serve Robotics has added new national restaurant partners such as Jersey Mike’s, alongside ongoing collaborations with Shake Shack and Little Caesars, with another major QSR brand expected to join the roster. With its growing fleet and expanding footprint, Serve Robotics is positioning itself as a leader in autonomous delivery and physical AI.

SERV’s Stock Price Performance

SERV stock has climbed 24.3% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 0.1% decline. The company’s momentum has been driven by strategic acquisitions, high-impact platform partnerships and rapid expansion across a wide range of industries. SERV is also investing deeply in autonomy and robotics capabilities, highlighted by the integration of Vayu and Phantom Auto. These initiatives align with its broader objective to scale efficiently, allocate capital prudently and build a resilient business positioned for the emerging era of physical AI.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Serve Robotics carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks from the Computer and Technology sector are:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. NVIDIA stock has gained 35.8% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 61.4% and 54.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Amphenol Corporation APH presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.9%, on average. Amphenol stock has soared 100.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 12.4% and 20.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average. Vertiv stock has surged 66.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 20.7% and 26.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.