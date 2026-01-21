Serve Enters Healthcare With Diligent Robotics Acquisition

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV has expanded its footprint into the healthcare sector with the announced acquisition of Diligent Robotics, a leading provider of AI-powered robot assistants for hospitals. The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, will be funded through the issuance of SERV common stock valued at $29.0 million to Diligent shareholders, subject to net debt and customary adjustments, with the potential for an additional earn-out of up to $5.3 million upon the achievement of specified milestones.



The acquisition allows Serve to expand into indoor and healthcare environments, where safety, reliability and human-centric design are essential. By combining SERV and Diligent, the company strengthens its ability to deploy autonomous systems that operate seamlessly alongside people. This marks Serve’s first entry into indoor robotics, extending its platform beyond outdoor use cases to improve healthcare productivity, operational efficiency and long-term growth diversification.



Following the news, SERV stock gained 3.1% in the after-hours trading yesterday.

Accretive Transaction for Serve Robotics

Strategically, the deal diversifies Serve’s business model. Through the acquisition, the company will gain access to Moxi, an autonomous hospital robot that handles routine delivery tasks, allowing clinical staff to focus more on patient care. Deployed in over 25 U.S. hospitals with more than 1.25 million deliveries completed, Moxi demonstrates proven reliability at scale and operates on NVIDIA’s Jetson platform using advanced AI and simulation training. Hospitals provide data-rich, complex environments that accelerate learning, with every Moxi interaction contributing to a shared autonomy stack that strengthens Serve’s AI across its broader platform.



The Serve-Diligent combination is expected to enhance the deployment and scalability of Moxi robots nationwide, accelerate AI-driven autonomy as each robot learns from others and validate high-revenue healthcare use cases while improving fleet economics. It will also expand the adoption of Serve’s autonomy platform across industries requiring indoor navigation and manipulation, drive long-term efficiency through shared supply chains and technology infrastructure and generate meaningful revenues, with each hospital deployment projected to contribute $200K-$400K annually.

Inorganic Growth Initiatives

Serve is pursuing a disciplined inorganic growth strategy to deepen its technological capabilities and accelerate long-term scalability. On Aug. 18, 2025, it acquired Vayu Robotics, a leader in urban robot navigation leveraging large-scale AI models, advancing SERV’s mission to redefine autonomous delivery and positioning it at the forefront of the emerging “physical AI” paradigm. On Sept. 9, 2025, Serve acquired assets of Phantom Auto Inc. and its subsidiary Voysys AB, a Swedish pioneer in ultra-low latency video streaming, connectivity and teleoperation technology, for approximately $5.75 million in cash. This acquisition strengthens Serve’s technology stack to support its expanding fleet of autonomous delivery robots. Overall, the company’s inorganic strategy is highly targeted, focused on deepening core capabilities and thereby supporting disciplined expansion and sustainable competitive advantage.

SERV’s Stock Price Performance

SERV stock has climbed 21.2% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 4.5% decline. A series of strategic acquisitions, high-impact platform partnerships and rapid expansion across multiple end markets have supported this momentum. The company’s third-generation fleet, equipped with best-in-class sensors, generates proprietary urban datasets that continuously enhance AI performance. These capabilities are expected to improve operational efficiency, accelerate autonomy and reinforce SERV’s competitive position, supporting sustainable long-term growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Serve Robotics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks from the Computer and Technology sector are:



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. NVIDIA stock has gained 6.6% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 62.9% and 55.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Vertiv Holdings Co VRT flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average. Vertiv stock has rallied 39.8% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.6% and 29.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Amphenol Corporation APH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.9%, on average. Amphenol stock has jumped 49.6% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 12.4% and 23%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.