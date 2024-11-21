Servcorp Director Increases Shareholding with New Acquisition

Servcorp Limited (AU:SRV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Servcorp Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Alfred George Moufarrige, who acquired an additional 32,249 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to 51,634,000 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move in Moufarrige’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:SRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.