Servcorp Director Increases Shareholding with New Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Servcorp Limited (AU:SRV) has released an update.

Servcorp Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Alfred George Moufarrige, who acquired an additional 32,249 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total indirect holdings to 51,634,000 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move in Moufarrige’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

