SERV vs. UBER: Which Autonomous Delivery Stock Has More Upside?

Autonomous delivery is moving from experimentation toward early commercialization as advances in AI, robotics and computing intersect with rising labor costs and urban congestion. Within this evolving landscape, Serve Robotics Inc. SERV and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER represent two very different ways to gain exposure to automation in last-mile logistics. Serve Robotics is a pure-play developer and operator of AI-powered sidewalk delivery robots, while Uber operates one of the world’s largest delivery platforms and is selectively integrating autonomy into a much broader, profitable ecosystem.



The comparison is timely. Serve Robotics is scaling rapidly from a small base, expanding fleets, cities and partnerships, while Uber is demonstrating that autonomy can coexist with human drivers inside a hybrid, high-margin platform. At the same time, investor sentiment toward the two stocks has diverged sharply, reflecting very different risk profiles, valuation frameworks and earnings trajectories.



With autonomous delivery gaining renewed attention and both companies tied—directly or indirectly—to this theme, the contrast between Serve Robotics and Uber offers a clear lens into speculative versus platform-driven upside.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Serve Robotics Stock

Serve Robotics is positioning itself as a first-mover in autonomous sidewalk delivery, targeting short-distance, high-frequency urban trips where robots can replace costly car-based delivery. The company, spun out of Uber in 2021, has since built a vertically integrated platform combining hardware, autonomy software and fleet operations. As of the third quarter of 2025, Serve Robotics had crossed a critical scale milestone with more than 1,000 robots deployed, operating across five major U.S. metros and serving over 3,600 restaurants.



Operational momentum has been strong. In the third quarter of 2025, delivery volume grew 66% sequentially, while revenues rose 209% year over year to $687,000, reflecting rapid fleet expansion and higher utilization. Management emphasized that scaling beyond 1,000 robots materially improves economics, as utilization increases and learning effects compound across the fleet. Serve Robotics’ robots have achieved near-perfect delivery completion rates, reinforcing the reliability of its autonomy stack in dense urban environments.



Strategically, Serve Robotics benefits from deep partnerships. Uber remains its largest shareholder and a key commercial partner, while DoorDash joined in 2025 through a multi-year agreement that significantly expands Serve Robotics’ addressable order volume. The company also works with NVIDIA as a long-time technical partner, leveraging advances in AI compute to accelerate autonomy development. Recent acquisitions of Vayu Robotics and Phantom Auto are designed to strengthen Serve Robotics’ AI foundation models and teleoperation capabilities, potentially lowering costs and expanding operational domains over time.



However, the challenges are substantial. Serve Robotics remains deeply loss-making, with revenues still measured in the low single-digit millions annually. Scaling hardware fleets is capital-intensive, regulatory approvals vary city by city, and monetization depends on sustained order density. Despite management projecting roughly 10X revenue growth in 2026, the path to profitability remains uncertain, and execution risk is high.

The Case for Uber Stock

Uber approaches autonomous delivery from the opposite direction: as an extension of a global, profitable platform rather than a standalone bet. In the third quarter of 2025, Uber delivered one of its strongest quarters ever, with trips up 22% year over year, gross bookings up 21%, and adjusted EBITDA rising 33% to $2.3 billion. Delivery remains a key growth engine, with Delivery gross bookings climbing 25% year over year, driven by both restaurant orders and the rapidly expanding Grocery & Retail segment.



Uber’s autonomous strategy is deliberately hybrid. Management is integrating autonomous vehicles and delivery technologies into its marketplace while preserving flexibility by combining human drivers, robots and AV partners. Partnerships with companies like Waymo and NVIDIA are designed to ensure that Uber becomes the default demand layer for autonomy rather than owning all the hardware itself. This asset-light approach allows Uber to benefit from autonomy as costs fall, without bearing the full capital burden or regulatory risk upfront.



Crucially, Uber’s scale creates powerful optionality. Cross-platform users—those engaging across Mobility, Delivery and Grocery—spend roughly three times more than single-product users, reinforcing network effects and lifetime value. Autonomous delivery, including robots like Serve Robotics’, can be layered into this ecosystem to improve unit economics without disrupting profitability. Unlike Serve Robotics, Uber is already generating substantial free cash flow, giving it flexibility to invest, partner or acquire as autonomy matures.



That said, Uber’s size also limits explosive upside. Autonomous delivery represents a margin enhancer, not a transformational revenue driver in the near term. Regulatory scrutiny, competitive pressure and macro sensitivity remain ongoing risks. Still, Uber’s diversified model and execution consistency underpin a far more stable earnings outlook.

Recent Stock Performance Highlights Risk Appetite Gap

The divergence in fundamentals is reflected in stock performance. Serve Robotics shares have declined 25% year to date (YTD), reflecting investor caution around valuation, dilution risk and ongoing losses. In contrast, Uber stock has risen 32.1% YTD, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 16.2% gain over the same period. The market is clearly rewarding Uber’s profitability, scale and execution, while penalizing Serve Robotics’ early-stage risk profile.

Share price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Gap Underscores Risk-Reward Tradeoff

Valuation further highlights the contrast. On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, Serve Robotics trades at an elevated 35.05X, pricing in aggressive growth assumptions and long-term dominance in sidewalk delivery. Uber trades at a far more modest 2.76X forward sales, despite delivering strong double-digit revenue growth and robust margins. The gap underscores how much execution Serve Robotics must deliver to justify its multiple versus Uber’s valuation, anchored by current cash flows.

Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Revisions Reveal Fundamental Momentum

Earnings trends also favor Uber. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Serve Robotics’ 2026 loss has widened to $1.79 per share from $1.66 despite forecasts calling for 781.4% revenue growth in 2026. The company is expected to incur a $1.66 loss in 2025. This highlights the disconnect between top-line growth and near-term profitability.

SERV Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Uber, in contrast, is seeing positive revisions. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber’s 2026 EPS increased to $3.58 from $3.48, while the 2025 EPS estimate is pegged at $5.35. Revenues are projected to grow 16.1% in 2026, reinforcing confidence in Uber’s earnings durability.

UBER Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Has More Upside Now?

Serve Robotics offers high-risk, high-reward exposure to autonomous delivery. Its rapid scaling, strong partnerships and technological progress make it an intriguing long-term story, but near-term upside is constrained by losses, valuation and execution risk—factors reflected in its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Meanwhile, Uber, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), provides lower risk and a more balanced upside. Autonomous delivery enhances margins within an already profitable, growing platform, while earnings momentum, valuation support and positive estimate revisions tilt the risk-reward equation in its favor.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.