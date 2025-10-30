Serko (CHIA:SKO) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 3.49

The average one-year price target for Serko (CHIA:SKO) has been revised to $3.49 / share. This is a decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of $3.88 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.69 to a high of $5.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.31% from the latest reported closing price of $2.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serko. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKO is 0.00%, an increase of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 251K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 66K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKO by 12.78% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

