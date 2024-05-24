News & Insights

Serco Group Continues Share Buyback Strategy

May 24, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the buyback of 479,619 ordinary shares at a range of prices through Barclays Capital Securities Limited on May 24, 2024, as part of their ongoing share buyback program initiated on February 29, 2024. With this recent transaction, the total number of shares purchased under the program has reached 21,347,278, all of which are to be held in treasury. This leaves the company with 1,082,198,688 shares in issue, minus the treasury shares, setting the total number of voting rights.

