SERB To Acquire Y-mAbs

August 05, 2025 — 09:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SERB Pharmaceuticals (SERB), and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which SERB will acquire Y-mAbs, including its lead commercial oncology asset, DANYELZA, in an all-cash transaction, representing an equity value for Y-mAbs of approximately $412 million. SERB will commence an all-cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Y-mAbs common stock. Holders of Y-mAbs common stock would receive $8.60 per share in cash.

Y-mAbs stockholders holding approximately 16% of Y-mAbs outstanding shares have entered into a tender and support agreement with SERB, pursuant to which such stockholders have agreed to tender all of their shares of Y-mAbs common stock in the tender offer.

