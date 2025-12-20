Sera Prognostics (SERA) Price Target Increased by 81.82% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Sera Prognostics (NasdaqGM:SERA) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 81.82% from the prior estimate of $2.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.66% from the latest reported closing price of $3.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sera Prognostics. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 31.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SERA is 0.05%, an increase of 22.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 20,600K shares. The put/call ratio of SERA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,498K shares representing 14.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 3,632K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,280K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERA by 42.64% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,650K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund holds 1,134K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing an increase of 43.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERA by 51.74% over the last quarter.

