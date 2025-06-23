Bitcoin Magazine



Sequans Launches $384M Bitcoin Treasury Initiative with Swan Bitcoin Partnership

Sequans Communications, a France-based developer of 5G and IoT semiconductor technology, has announced a move into Bitcoin with a new treasury initiative backed by a $384 million private placement.

Swan Bitcoin is excited to advise Sequans (NYSE: SQNS) on its Bitcoin accumulation strategy and to manage the execution of our plans. We look forward to sharing more in a few weeks. https://t.co/iPZ3nOEz5r — Cory Klippsten Swan.com (@coryklippsten) June 23, 2025

The funding includes $195 million in equity securities and $189 million in convertible secured notes. Sequans plans to allocate this capital toward building a Bitcoin position alongside its core IoT operations.

“Our Bitcoin treasury strategy reflects our strong conviction in Bitcoin as a premier asset and a compelling long-term investment,” said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. “We believe Bitcoin’s unique characteristics will enhance our financial resilience and deliver significant value to our shareholders.”

To guide its treasury strategy, Sequans is partnering with Swan Bitcoin, a U.S.-based firm specializing in Bitcoin custody, institutional liquidity, and investment strategy. Swan will help the company navigate the operational and security aspects of Bitcoin acquisition and storage.

During the new initiative, Karam emphasized that Sequans remains committed to its primary mission. “We continue to support our customers with a robust 4G and 5G product roadmap, delivering innovative solutions to meet evolving IoT application needs and ensuring a seamless transition from 4G to 5G,” he said.

Sequans will issue over 1.39 billion ordinary shares and warrants in the equity offering and additional warrants tied to the debt placement. The offering is expected to close by July 1, pending shareholder approval at a June 30 meeting.

Placement agents include Northland Capital Markets, B. Riley Securities, and Yorkville Securities. Legal counsel includes Lowenstein Sandler LLP (U.S.) and ARCHERS (France) for Sequans, and Goodwin Procter LLP for the agents.

The move aligns Sequans with a growing trend of public companies leveraging Bitcoin as a treasury asset—a strategy popularized by firms like Strategy and Semler Scientific. Sequans currently holds a market cap of around $40 million. Its shares dropped 12% to $1.62 in Monday trading following the announcement.

This post Sequans Launches $384M Bitcoin Treasury Initiative with Swan Bitcoin Partnership first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.