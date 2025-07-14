Bitcoin Magazine



Sequans Buys 683 BTC, Now Holds Over $120 Million in Bitcoin

Sequans Communications, a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductors, has announced the purchase of an additional 683 Bitcoin for approximately $79 million at an average price of $116,213 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees for this purchase.

Sequans has purchased an additional 683 bitcoin for ~$79 million at an average price of ~$116,213 per bitcoin. As of 07/14/2025 we hodl ~1053 bitcoin acquired for ~$120 million at an average price of ~$113,893 per bitcoin. $SQNShttps://t.co/PUjbX7MEkW pic.twitter.com/TTdSzK5Sdg — SEQUANS (@Sequans) July 14, 2025

With this latest buy, Sequans now holds a total of 1,053 Bitcoin, acquired for approximately $120 million at an average price of $113,893 per coin. This builds on the company’s recent efforts to integrate Bitcoin as a core part of its financial strategy.

Sequans adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in June 2025, citing strong long-term conviction in the asset’s value. The company is using proceeds from equity and debt financing, as well as excess cash from operations, to accumulate Bitcoin strategically.

This latest acquisition follows Sequans’ July 8 announcement of a $384 million private placement to fund its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The funding included $195 million in equity financing and $189 million in secured convertible debentures. Additional common warrants from the offering, if exercised, could generate a further $57.6 million for future Bitcoin purchases.

“With the closing of this financing, we are excited to begin executing our bitcoin treasury strategy,” said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans, in the July 8 statement. “We believe Bitcoin’s unique properties will enhance our financial resilience and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

To support its Bitcoin initiative, Sequans partnered with Swan Bitcoin, a U.S.-based Bitcoin financial services firm, to provide secure custody and institutional-grade liquidity.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in France, Sequans specializes in 4G and 5G wireless solutions for IoT applications across smart cities, healthcare, logistics, and more. The company continues to operate globally and maintain its core focus on semiconductor innovation while building financial strength through Bitcoin.

Sequans stated, “We believe our combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions Sequans for long-term value creation.”

With over 1,000 BTC now on its balance sheet, Sequans solidifies its role among the growing number of public companies actively embracing Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

