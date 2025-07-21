Bitcoin Magazine



Sequans Buys 1,264 More Bitcoin, Bringing Holdings To Over 2,300 BTC

Sequans Communications, Paris based 4G/5G IoT semiconductor solutions company, has announced the acquisition of 1,264 additional Bitcoin for approximately $150 million. The purchase was made at an average price of $118,659 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees.

“As of July 18, 2025, we hold 2,317 Bitcoins acquired for ~$270 million at an average price inclusive of fees of ~$116,493 per Bitcoin,” the company stated in its announcement.

Sequans has been at the forefront of corporate Bitcoin adoption since June 2025, when it formally declared Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company funds these purchases using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances, as well as cash generated from operations and intellectual property monetization.

“We view Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and intend to strategically accumulate it as our primary treasury reserve asset,” the company emphasized.

This latest purchase follows previous acquisitions. Just one week earlier, on July 14, 2025, Sequans disclosed the purchase of 683 BTC for $79 million, bringing its total holdings at that time to 1,053 BTC.

That acquisition came shortly after the company raised $384 million in funding — $195 million through equity and $189 million via secured convertible debentures — to support its Bitcoin treasury initiative. The offering also included common warrants that could provide an additional $57.6 million in capital if exercised.

“With the closing of this financing, we are excited to begin executing our Bitcoin treasury strategy,” said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. “We believe Bitcoin’s unique properties will enhance our financial resilience and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Sequans has partnered with Swan Bitcoin to ensure secure custody and liquidity as it deepens its commitment to a Bitcoin-centric balance sheet. With 2,317 BTC now held, Sequans continues to demonstrate a firm belief in Bitcoin’s role in future corporate treasuries.

