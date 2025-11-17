Septerna (SEPN) Price Target Increased by 20.29% to 28.22

The average one-year price target for Septerna (NasdaqGM:SEPN) has been revised to $28.22 / share. This is an increase of 20.29% from the prior estimate of $23.46 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.30% from the latest reported closing price of $23.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Septerna. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEPN is 0.72%, an increase of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 46,984K shares. The put/call ratio of SEPN is 2.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,996K shares representing 15.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trv Gp V holds 6,216K shares representing 13.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,920K shares representing 10.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEPN by 67.46% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Vi holds 4,212K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,016K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares , representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEPN by 84.45% over the last quarter.

