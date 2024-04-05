News & Insights

ESG background
September Energy Update

In the September Energy Update, Westwood’s Senior Vice President Parag Sanghani reviews the midstream energy sector’s strong year-to-date performance, with the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) up 5% despite a broader energy market decline. He highlights supportive crude oil prices driving volume growth and anticipates a rebound in volumes and continued focus on shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks in the Q2 earnings season. US and Canadian C-corps like OKE and ENLC outperformed MLPs in August, while consolidation remains a key theme, with Enbridge and TC Energy performing well. There is also a reasonable chance that OPEC may cut production to support oil prices in the coming quarters.

